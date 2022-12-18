My good friend across the Atchafalaya Basin in Pierre Part did more than just talk a good game about the need for more young bass in the Atchafalaya Basin and Lake Verret.

Cliff “The Cajun Baby” Crochet took the bull by the horns this summer and raised more than $84,000 at a banquet to buy beaucoup F1 largemouth bass fingerlings to be released next year at two events, one on March 26 and later on April 15. The banquet was quite the quite, a big ol’ Cajun get-together for like-minded people who care about bass fishing and conservation.



