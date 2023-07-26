every fish matters event photo 2023

This engraved wooden plaque was the centerpiece at each table July 20 for the second annual Every Fish Matters held in Donaldsonville. Cliff Crochet, the organizer, said the centerpieces were made in the Midwest. Banquet-goers at the tables were able to take them home.

 Facebook

DONALDSONVILLE – One of the most anticipated fundraisers of the summer didn’t disappoint July 20, a development that bodes well for the future of bass fishing in and around the Spillway.

Cliff “The Cajun Baby” Crochet’s second annual Every Fish Matters banquet raised an estimated $79,000 gross after approximately 400 outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen of all ages filled the Assumption Parish Community Center.



Tags