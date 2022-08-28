ron n tank win lba 8.20.22

Cousins Ron Boutte, left, and Andre "Tank" Sampay holds the five bass that won the Franklin-based Louisiana bass anglers tournament on Aug. 20 out of Myette Point Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. They topped an 18-boat field with 13.10 pounds.

MYETTE POINTE — Ron Boutte made up for missing an estimated 5- to 6-pound class bass early Aug. 20 during the Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin.

“I thought I messed up. (But) I caught a key fish at the end to cull a fish for the win,” the personable New Iberia bass angler said after he and his cousin, Andre “Tank” Sampay of Conroe, Texas, formerly of Jeanerette, thumped the bass and the rest of the 18-boat field that fished on a soggy day out of Myette Point Boat Landing.



