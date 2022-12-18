GUEYDAN – A New Iberia goose hunting guide never tires of seeing the formations of the majestic migratory birds in flight, which he expects to see more of over the next several weeks.

The melodic honk and hink of geese are matched by Jack Cousin’s world-class goose calling each time he steps into a pit blind in the rice country around Gueydan. Cousin, who is in his fifth year with Gueydan-based Sportsman Charters LLC, recently finished a successful first split of duck hunting in the West Zone.



