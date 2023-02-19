Bill Cook’s “Oh my goodness” moment as a very seasoned, highly competitive bass angler came shortly after 7 a.m. Feb. 11 on a raw, cold day at his “home lake,” Toledo Bend.

That’s when the Texan by way of Louisiana slammed the hook of an Alabama rig home on the biggest bass ever caught on the border lake shared by Louisiana and Texas. The 15.67-pounder is the lake’s new bass to beat.



Tags