No matter how many years they have been fishing the annual fishing contest, saltwater fishermen know it’s never too early to start making plans for the annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
The Fourth of July Weekend event is scheduled to be held June 30 through July 2 at Cypremort Point. The time to get ready is now. It’ll be here before we know it.
This one coming up is a significant one because it’s the 70th anniversary of the popular saltwater fishing rodeo that brings crowds to the Point. Think about that, all the generations of Acadiana outdoorsmen, outdoorswomen, young and old, who have competed in the holiday weekend saltwater fishing rodeo since 1953.
A lot has changed, naturally, since that inaugural saltwater fishing rodeo held by the parish’s conservation watchdog, namely the venue at Quintana Canal. The site for the past several years has been along Quintana Canal at the T across the canal from the entrance to Cypremort Point State Park.
A lot has remained the same because so many men, women, boys and girls still have a penchant to compete in a fishing competition and at the same time have a good time with family and friends on and off the water. For years people fished for trophies and bragging rights but so many years ago it became a reality to award cash prizes for the top three places for each fish category because of the rising cost of fuel and overall expenses to get out and fish in the Offshore Division and Inside Division.
IR&GC officials announced the schedule for this year’s event on Feb. 16. They decided on a Friday start with the event ending at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Fishing begins at 12:01 a.m. on that Friday. Scales will be open from 3-6 p.m. on Friday and again from 3-6 p.m. Saturday.
IR&GC members and prospective fishing rodeo participants have another opportunity to enjoy the free Anglers Supper set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Lydia American Legion Hall. It’ll be the only time Calcutta tickets will be sold, IR&GC officials reminded.
The Anglers Supper also features raffles and door prizes.
Live entertainment under the pavilion that serves as fishing rodeo headquarters has been planned for all three days. On Friday, Southern Jack Entertainment is scheduled to play from 6-10 p.m. And there is a Corn Hole Tournament scheduled to be held for the second straight year after the weigh-in.
On Saturday, Eighties Experience is lined up to entertain the crowd from 6-8 p.m. And the Cajun Company Band follows from 8:30-11 p.m. IR&GC officials emphasize that no fishing rodeo tickets will be sold after noon Saturday.
On the event’s third and final day Sunday, the ever-popular local Bad Boys Band is scheduled to play from 4-8 p.m., preceded by Cliff Bernard from 1-2:30 p.m. Awards are scheduled to be distributed at 3 p.m.
