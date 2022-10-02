Brad Romero and Nick Hebert
Brad Romero, right, and Nick Hebert hold the money they won after finishing first Sept. 24 in the Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament out of Myette Point in the Atchafalaya Basin. Their five-bass limit weighed 9.23 pounds.

 FACEBOOK.COM

MYETTE POINT — Brad Romero didn’t like the color of the water at his first stop of the safe daylight tournament start Sept. 24.

So the 28-year-old Youngsville resident cranked up and headed to his second spot, which he probably had more confidence in but was much more difficult to access because of the ultra-low Atchafalaya Basin.



