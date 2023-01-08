la man 10-pt buck

Ryan Lamonte weathered a storm to get out in the woods and kill this trophy buck Dec. 14 in East Baton Rouge Parish. the 10-pointer scored 154.

On a day of inclement weather that took a devastating toll on property and human life across Louisiana, Ryan Lamonte’s boss texted employees at Baton Rouge’s ExxonMobil refinery they were dismissed for the day Dec. 14.

The 38-year-old Clinton man, a projects and maintenance foreman for Performance contractors at the refinery, saw a photo a few minutes earlier on his cell phone at 6:30 a.m. of a big buck on an 82-acre tract he hunts in East Baton Rouge Parish. The Wise Eye Smarty Cam Mini Cellular Game Camera image he saw that stormy Wednesday morning was proof the buck was standing there with a doe.



