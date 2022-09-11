STEPHENSVILLE — A young New Iberia outdoorsman had the memory of a lifetime in his hands Sept. 3.
Smiling ear to ear, Hollis Daigle, a fifth-grade student at Catholic High School, cradled a 3-pound class bass for a photo op after catching it around midday in the Atchafalaya Basin. Daigle and Vincent Soprano of Franklin, a CHS sixth-grader, were fishing their first-ever tournament with the CHS Fishing Team in the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation opener at Stephensville.
Daigle, who’d rather fish or hunt than anything else, put the Junior Team’s third bass in the livewell and fished until it was time to leave for the 2 p.m. weigh-in at Doiron’s Landing. Unable to get a five-fish limit, although they did catch two other non-keeper bass, the team’s three bass weighed 6.66 pounds, good enough for fifth place in the 22-boat Junior Division.
And Daigle’s bass that weighed just short of 3 pounds — 2.83 — was the biggest bass among all the Juniors.
“For them to have some success in their first tournament is pretty awesome. I’m proud of them,” CHS Fishing Team coach Jacob Shoopman said later. “We were able to open the program to Juniors. Hopefully, having our Junior team will help us develop our high school anglers further on in their fishing career.”
Daigle caught the team’s biggest bass after he flipped a Texas-rigged red shad Senko against the base of a cypress tree and let it fall. He set the hook hard and guided the fish to the boat, where it was netted by the team’s captain, Don Shoopman of New Iberia.
Daigle, Soprano and their captain celebrated a little before trying to fill out a limit.
Jacob Shoopman tipped his cap to the four CHS teams that competed in the high school division.
They were led by Thomas Haik and Roan Judice, who finished 25th in the 179-boat field that fished either side of the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee. It was reported that approximately two-thirds fished in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Haik and Judice were captained by Hunter Neuville of Loreauville, a past high school bass angler returning to the scene of one of his greatest triumphs on the water. Neuville and Avery Derouen, fishing for Highland Baptist Christian School, qualified for nationals by winning the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation State Championship in August 2021 out of Doiron’s Landing.
Haik and Judice opened the season on a strong note with five bass in their bag weighing 8.99 pounds.
“That was a good showing in their first tournament. I’m glad they did what they did,” Jacob Shoopman said.
Fellow CHS Panthers Mason Ditch and Dyani Bernard, captained by Chris Ditch, finished 113th with three bass weighing 3.28 pounds. CHS Fishing Team members Jarrett Baquet and Seth Switzer’s four bass for 2.98 pounds left them in 117th.
They were captained by Dr. Shawn Baquet. Bobby Bonin and Eli Viator also fished for CHS with captain Bobby Bonin.
The CHS Fishing Team’s coach thanked each of the captains for their time and effort.
He also appreciated the companies that have supported the program with generous donations.
“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season,” Jacob Shoopman said.
The next tournament is Oct. 15 at the Calcasieu River.
Denver LeBlanc and Jackson Gomez captured the opener in the Junior Division. The Junior Southwest Bassmasters team’s five bass weighed an unbeatable 10.29 pounds.
Matthew Fontenot and Cole Billiot from the Lafourche Junior Bassmasters were second with five bass weighing 9.44 pounds. Central Catholic Juniors Piers Picou and Jaxon Plaisance finished third with a limit weighing 7.08 pounds.
The High School Division was won here by locals from Morgan City High School, Jase Blanco and Zavier Prince. Their five bass weighing 13.03 pounds topped the 179-boat field.
The winners were followed by Assumption High School’s Derek Aucoin and Alex Landry, whose five bass weighed 11.98 pounds.
Walker High School’s Hunter Holland and Breanna Holland’s limit weighed 11.96 pounds for third.
Erath High School’s third-year fishing team fared well in the opener.
The Bobcats boasted a 43rd-place finish with Brayden Landry and Branson Word putting up five bass for 8.01 pounds.
EHS teammates Trevor Huval and Aiden Mouton were 81st with four bass weighing 5.21 pounds. And Bradley Gravouia and Austin Hebert, who recently finished third here in the JaBoom Classic, were 101st a week ago Saturday.
Erath’s lone junior team of Miles Theall and Isaac Primeaux, captained by Theall’s maternal grandfather, Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia, were 15th with one bass weighing 1.9 pounds in the Junior Division.
Teurlings Catholic High School’s Matthew Bulliard and Will Godchaux finished 42nd with a limit weighing 8.05 pounds.
They were captained by Bulliard’s grandfather, Danny Bulliard of St. Martinville.
Twins Benjamin Romero and Luke Romero, born and raised in Coteau, finished 19th with five bass weighing 9.50 pounds.
They were captained by their father, Peter Romero of Youngsville, formerly of Coteau.