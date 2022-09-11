Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

STEPHENSVILLE — A young New Iberia outdoorsman had the memory of a lifetime in his hands Sept. 3.

Smiling ear to ear, Hollis Daigle, a fifth-grade student at Catholic High School, cradled a 3-pound class bass for a photo op after catching it around midday in the Atchafalaya Basin. Daigle and Vincent Soprano of Franklin, a CHS sixth-grader, were fishing their first-ever tournament with the CHS Fishing Team in the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation opener at Stephensville.



Tags