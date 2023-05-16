NATCHITOCHES – Brock Daigle of New Iberia, rookie captain for one of the hardest fishing Bassmaster Junior Division teams in Louisiana, decided their vacation on May 7.

Daigle, his son, Hollis, and Hollis’s teammate, Vincent Soprano of Charenton, will be traveling to South Carolina to compete in a national bass fishing tournament in mid-July. The Catholic High School Fishing Team members earned the prestigious berth the first Sunday in May with a seventh-place finish in the Junior Division of the 2023 Strike King Bassmaster High School Series tournament at Red River.







Tags