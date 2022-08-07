Former New Iberia resident and avid bass angler Tim Choate of Youngsville and two of his children saw spectacular, similar scenes unfold twice in a matter of minutes on the water July 29.
The water was churning, a big “commotion,” as he called it. Big trash fish herded to the surface were trying but failing to escape the jaws of a shark.
It’s a sight saltwater fishermen might see in and around Vermilion Bay. This feeding frenzy, however, took place in a borrow pit near the old Verdunville Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin.
And, apparently, there was more than one shark in the deep, freshwater borrow pit, the Choates discovered during their trip in Choate’s 20-foot XD Bullet powered by a 200-h.p. Mercury outboard motor.
“We were fishing at the old Verdunville Landing in that little borrow pit,” Choate said about the bass fishing trip with his son, Eben, 15, and his daughter, Phebe, 14.
“It’s kind of my go-to spot to bring the kids. You don’t have to worry about stumps,” he said.
“We got to the back and caught a bunch of fish, little fish,” he said about the spot he fished and finished fifth in a Lafayette-based Anglers of Christ Bass Club tournament July 23 out of Myette Point.
“We fished all the way to the back. That’s when we heard all kinds of commotion. That’s when we saw a carp (estimate 15 pounds) come out of the water, the back half bit off. There was blood everywhere,” he said.
As they fished back to the front, they discussed all kinds of theories. The Choates saw nothing else out of the ordinary and figured it probably was a huge, hungry gar.
“When we got back to the front, we saw all kinds of commotion, all kinds of blood. The kids saw a shark come to the surface. The shark was thrashing around,” he said, adding it pushed a large, heavy carp to the surface after taking at least one big chomp vertically from its dorsal fin on down. They could see a half moon-shaped hole in the trash fish.
“When the water boiled, it was pure blood. Those carp bleed a lot … a crazy amount of blood,” he said.
An alligator swam rapidly to investigate. Choate got that scene on video that he planned to put on his Facebook page.
“The alligator finished eating the carp the shark had already eaten,” he said.
All he saw was the shark’s dorsal fin cutting the surface, he said, adding his children saw the shark’s head and much of its torso, including coloration, identifying it as a bull shark. It was approximately 3- to 4-foot long, he said.
He’s certain there were at least two sharks there – one in the back and one in the front of the estimated half-mile long borrow pit.
Choate, who was born and raised in New Iberia, where he graduated from New Iberia Senior High, and owns Fiber Mend Inc., a fiberglass repair business, said it was a wild scene to witness. After all, two creatures from prehistoric life forms were doing what they do best, eat, in a freshwater habitat.
Eben and Phebe were enthralled by the sight. They want to fish for the sharks in the pits, their father said, and they probably will go next month after he gets bait and deep sea gear.
“The kids are fascinated by sharks,” he said.
His isn’t the first shark report from the Atchafalaya Basin, which is miles from Vermilion Bay and even farther from the Gulf of Mexico. There have been several reports.
On July 20, 2018, Eric and Ali Provost of New Iberia were running their six jug lines, all baited with mullet, in the G.A. Cut near Charenton. When they got to the last one, he pulled up a shark, which was too exhausted to put up a fight.
The Provosts released the shark alive after an impromptu and quick photoshoot.
“I wanted to go saltwater fishing on my (10th) anniversary (they went the previous day to Chauvin and had leftover mullet and shad). Please give a shoutout to my husband for taking me fishing. I don’t know how we’ll top it next year. I told him next up on the bucket list is a rougaroo,” Ali Provost said with a chuckle in a story on these Outdoors pages July 22, 2018.
She posted a photo of the nearly 4-foot long shark at 6:58 p.m. that eventful day on Facebook. Keith Ott replied: “That looks like a baby bull shark.” Coty Duhon replied: “Bull sharks can adapt to fresh water, I tell people all the time to watch themselves swimming on the sand bar in the lake. I’ve caught them on jugs too.”
Choate said he has heard about bull sharks reported in the Mississippi River as far north as St. Louis, Missouri.
Locally, he said, “Some old-timers say they used to catch them in Henderson (Henderson Lake in St. Martin Parish), 40-50 years ago.”
Sharks remain in the nation’s last great overflow swamp. Ask the Choates and Provosts, among others.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.