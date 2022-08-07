bullshark.jpg
Former New Iberia resident and avid bass angler Tim Choate of Youngsville and two of his children saw spectacular, similar scenes unfold twice in a matter of minutes on the water July 29.

The water was churning, a big “commotion,” as he called it. Big trash fish herded to the surface were trying but failing to escape the jaws of a shark.