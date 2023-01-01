A Teche Area outdoorsman’s role in conserving, promoting and enhancing the present and future availability of coastal resources, the mission of the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana, has been rewarded.

Kirk Sieber has been named to CCA-Louisiana’s Hall of Fame. The 2023 Hall of Fame Class also includes Sen. R.L. “Bret” Allain II with the Atchafalaya Chapter; the Baton Rouge Chapter’s Sam Barbera and Phil Witter; Rep. Stuart J. Bishop with the Acadiana Chapter; the Shreveport Chapter’s Kirk Lavigne and Johnny Sour; Nelson “Snoop” Roth with the Ascension Chapter, and the Bayou Chapter’s John and Carolyn Walther. Allain and Bishop are state legislators who represent Acadiana.



Tags