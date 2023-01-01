Tagging and releasing redfish for CCA-Louisiana's S.T.A.R. tournament has been one of the many actions undertaken by St. Martin Parish outdoorsman Kirk Sieber as an official with the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana. Sieber was announced recently as one of nine inductees into the CCA-Louisiana Hall of Fame.
A Teche Area outdoorsman’s role in conserving, promoting and enhancing the present and future availability of coastal resources, the mission of the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana, has been rewarded.
Kirk Sieber has been named to CCA-Louisiana’s Hall of Fame. The 2023 Hall of Fame Class also includes Sen. R.L. “Bret” Allain II with the Atchafalaya Chapter; the Baton Rouge Chapter’s Sam Barbera and Phil Witter; Rep. Stuart J. Bishop with the Acadiana Chapter; the Shreveport Chapter’s Kirk Lavigne and Johnny Sour; Nelson “Snoop” Roth with the Ascension Chapter, and the Bayou Chapter’s John and Carolyn Walther. Allain and Bishop are state legislators who represent Acadiana.
Sieber and the other eight Hall of Famers will be inducted during a special ceremony March 3 at the two-day 2023 CCA-Louisiana State Convention / 40-Year Anniversary Celebration in Baton Rouge.
“The CCA-Louisiana Hall of Fame was established in 2009 to recognize members who have given longtime extraordinary service to CCA and the coastal resources we work to preserve. Their consistent dedication has served as an inspiration to fellow members and example for current and future leaders to emulate,” CCA-Louisiana Executive Director/CEO David Cresson said in a prepared statement Dec. 20.
Sieber certainly fits the noble narrative.
“Well, it’s an honor. I’m excited to be part of that group. It’s a pretty select group and well-deserved,” he said Tuesday evening.
He’s proud of his association and work with CCA-Louisiana spanning back to the 1980s.
“We have accomplished a lot. It’s fulfilling to see what we’ve accomplished over the years. You can see the accomplishments we’ve made over 40 years,” he said.
Meeting the challenges is one of the reasons it’s been an exciting run, according to Sieber.
“It’s why I’ve been in the organization as long as I have, when I see the results,” he said.
The son of the late George and Laurence Sieber credits his parents for instilling a solid work ethic. He described the farming couple as “hard-working people.”
Sieber wet a line many times in two ponds on the farm and caught catfish and bream. He started saltwater fishing around 1980 and got into the sport enough to buy his first offshore boat in the 1981.
His brothers, Gerald Sieber and the late Chuck Sieber, uncles and cousins were avid saltwater anglers who introduced the saltwater side of fishing to the future CCA-Louisiana Hall of Famer.
The Siebers competed in speckled trout tournaments in the old Lafayette-based Acadiana Speck Club.
“He (Chuck Sieber) fished with us for many years. He fished with me in a lot of tournaments. There are lots of good memories fishing Acadiana Speck Club. They brought a lot of activity to the Point,” he said.
How did he get started with what has become the largest conservation organization in the Sportsman’s Paradise?
“Jimmy Bulliard called me and asked me to go to Lafayette for a meeting of the Acadiana Chapter,” Sieber said, referring to Bulliard, a St. Martinville outdoorsman and president at Cajun Chef Products.
Sieber went to the meeting and joined CCA-Louisiana, which was founded in 1983. He stayed with the chapter as the statewide conservation organization grew, then helped start the Sugar Chapter in Iberia Parish in 2005.
Fittingly, Sieber, an all-around outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and hunting, served as the local chapter’s first president. Later he served on the state board of CCA-Louisiana and also was the group’s treasurer for a number of years.
Sieber also served as CCA-Louisiana president two years after he was elected to that position in February 2017.
He was inspired from the beginning by the late Dr. Donald Pavy, a local saltwater fisherman and conservationist who has a reef named after him in the Gulf of Mexico off the western shoreline of Marsh Island. Pavy was a leader in Save Our Coast, which preceded the Gulf Coast Conservation Association, which became CCA-Louisiana.
Pavy, who practiced in Lydia, died July 15, 2019, at age 88.
“He was a great advocate for fisheries. He inspired many more people to become advocates along the way,” Sieber said in a local outdoors column the week after the death of his fishing buddy.
“He believed in protecting the fisheries. It wasn’t always about catching boxfuls. It was about enjoying the fisheries. Enjoying being on the water,” Sieber said at the time. “You know, I was involved with CCA at its early stage, some 30 years ago. The organization was set up to protect the resources we had in Louisiana, a spinoff to what Dr. Pavy had years before (S.O.S.).”
Pavy’s passion for preserving and enhancing the sport rubbed off on Sieber.
“Yes, it did. I had a passion for speckled trout fishing as well. I still do today. It’s a great resource we have in Louisiana and, hopefully, will be for years to come,” he said then.
Sieber, 63-year-old accountant who has owned Tax Services Inc. for 40 years in New Iberia, and his wife, Juanita Hulin Sieber, have two grown children, Jake Sieber, and Staci Courtois. Jake hunted and fished as he grew up and remains an avid hunter, according to his father.