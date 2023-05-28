Fish
If Sen. Bret Allain's Senate Concurrent Resolution 46 passes, redfish longer than 27 inches -- like these bull reds waiting to be weighed at the Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo in 2022 at Cypremort Point -- will be illegal to harvest.

 Don Shoopman / The Daily Iberian files

Louisiana’s largest conservation organization and a local legislator want to stop the harvest of bull reds longer than 27 inches.

The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana says the redfish population is showing significant signs of decline for the past decade or so. CCA-Louisiana cites Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries studies pointing out a drop in the spawning potential ratio since 2005.







