LOREAUVILLE – A significant cull as the proverbial clock ticked to 0:00 on the water decided the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series winner this past week on Lake Fausse Pointe.

Andre Cazelot of Breaux Bridge made the cast that provoked a bass in the 2 ½- to 3-pound range to bite, cull a much smaller keeper bass and join two bass in the livewell just before they had to leave for a fast boat ride back to Marsh Field Boat Landing.



