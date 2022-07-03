Talk about Catch-22 during a recent three-day stretch of bass fishing with my brother, Bill Shoopman of Archie, Missouri.
With winds gusting to 38 mph in the country’s midsection determined bass anglers like us tried to stick to the leeward side of four scenic lakes. Get out of the wind, however, and the unrelenting sun in a high blue sky baked everything and everyone below.
My takeaway from a June 12-15 stay with my brother and his wife, Jan, and brotherly bass fishing trips to a lake in Missouri and three lakes in Kansas:
• Extra high winds.
• Suffocating Great Plains dry heat.
• Good food.
• Extra high winds.
• Suffocating Great Plains dry heat.
• Good music.
• Extra high winds.
• Suffocating Great Plains dry heat.
• Good company.
The goods outweighed the bads, although it appears to be just the opposite. Any time you’re with family it’s all good.
Before the long-overdue visit to Archie, we were in Branson, Missouri, to celebrate the June 11 wedding of our nephew, Bret Shoopman, to Elizabeth Mahi, both of Kaneohe, Hawaii. All of his uncles and aunts were in town and many of her family and friends made the trip from Hawaii for a weeks-plus worth of activities.
Unfortunately, the bride-to-be tested positive for coronavirus three days before the wedding. The emotional distress over the postponement on the couple and their respective parents was real.
The Shoopman family decided to go ahead with plans in Branson. Elizabeth’s father, Gerard “Jerry” Mahi of Captain Hook, Hawaii, a retired police officer, and mother, Ann Mahi of Honolulu, executive director of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, and their contingent of nearly 20 relatives and friends also decided to stay.
Bret, chief engineer for the maintenance department at Embassy Suites of Kapolei, and Elizabeth, a science teacher at Kaimuki Middle School, remained at the home of my brother, Keith Shoopman of Belton, a parts counterman at Cable-Dahmer Cadillac in Kansas City, Missouri, and his wife, Valerie Shoopman, marketing director and head podcast host at Cashflow Podcasting.
The last time all the Shoopman brothers and sisters were together was mid-January 2019 for a reception here when I retired as senior news editor after 43 years at The Daily Iberian.
Bill, Keith, Patti Shoopman Rendina of Overland Park, Kansas, retired librarian, and Barbara Shoopman Henry of Leavenworth, Kansas, financial administrative assistant at Veterans Health Administration, are fun-loving. So are the Mahis, et al.
Patti and I were the guests of the Henrys, who secured a Vrbo near the Payne Stewart Golf Club Course in Branson. Thanks, B & B!
We had a great time being tourists. We enjoyed a riverboat dinner cruise on the Showboat Branson Belle, supper at White River Fish House, a visit or two to Smith Creek Moonshine and a free Branson Landing Summer Concert along Lake Taneycomo.
After that it was on to Archie, where Bill and Jan moved a few years ago from their long-time residence in Kansas City. Bill brought home a Mexican dinner the first night, then we feasted each of the next three nights on hot roast beef and gravy open sandwich, meat loaf and, finally, homemade pizza.
The fishing was great, as always. The catching part was somewhat disappointing the first day at Truman Lake and very disappointing the second day at Lake LaCygne, then at Critzer Lake, both in eastern Kansas.
The third day was the charm at Pleasanton Lake, also in eastern Kansas.
We listened to music we grew up with on Bill’s playlist to and from the lakes and while on the water. Those groups included Ten Years After, the James Gang, Led Zeppelin, Moody Blues, The Who, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, T. Rex and others. Ah, memories.
Bill did his darnedest in sustained 20-25 mph winds that did their best to push his 16-foot SeaArk aluminum bass boat across the water like a leaf. He stayed on the hand-controlled Minn-Kota trolling motor or, if necessary, started the 20-h.p. Mercury outboard motor.
Since moving to Archie, Bill has done his bassin’ homework to learn widely known lakes as well as smaller “Conservation Area lakes” in Kansas and Missouri. He knew where to get out of the wind but the downside of that was taking a baking.
Missouri’s Truman Lake gave up half-a-dozen 2 ½- to 3 ½-pound bass (plus a handful of smaller bass) the first day on Bill’s homemade buzz baits — Super Baits that also produce in and around the Atchafalaya Basin, Toledo Bend and Lake Sam Rayburn, Yellow Magic topwater poppers and shad-colored Bandit 200 crank baits.
The second day started at highly touted LaCygne Reservoir, a Bassmaster Magazine Top 100 bass fisheries in 2018, but after nary a nibble from an hour after sunrise to 11:30 a.m., Bill decided to pick up and go to Critzer Lake. That 220-acre lake, where we caught three bass, probably has more hydrilla than all of Toledo Bend.
Pleasanton Lake gave us two memorable sights as well as nearly two dozen bass, four or five in the 3-pound class. We were monitored closely by a large, magnificent owl atop a broken tree in the water as we fished to the back of the first cove we targeted. Later, a 4- to 5-pound class bass cleared the water trying to shake Bill’s Bandit crank bait and that was a sight for sore eyes. Alas, with the landing net still stowed away, what would have been the biggest bass of the week got away at the boat.
That wedding was rescheduled for Sept. 18 in Branson. May be time for more bass fishing and another reunion — Shoopmans and Mahis.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberia