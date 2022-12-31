A is for ASIAN carp or feral hogs, which invasive species is despised more in the Sportsman’s Paradise? The Asian carp overrun our waters, drive away native fish, eat everything as they scour the bottom and pose a hazard when they leap out of the water. Feral hogs, located in every parish in the state, destroy the environment, consume all available food, from acorns to fawns and spread disease. My vote: Equally hated.

B is for BUSCH Light, a sponsor of Bassmaster Elite Seres angler Lee Livesay of Longview, Texas. Naturally, Livesay, one of the sport’s rising stars and a great personality, and his buddies imbibe in Busch Light. I smile when I see that wrapped logo on his boat. Best of luck in ’23, Lee. We are kindred spirits, although my chosen adult beverage is Busch. And, heck, do you know the hops of choice for our own Ray Escuriex, who celebrated his 90th birthday last Jan. 21? His cake was decorated with the image of a Busch beer can in a shirt pocket. Beautiful.



