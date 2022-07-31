The art of focus, physics and force is about to return to New Iberia.
Carla Darcey, a P.E. teacher who started an archery program six years ago at North Lewis Elementary, is restarting it at the school after it was derailed two years ago by coronavirus-related concerns. In all likelihood, boys and girls in the upper two grades will have as much or more interest as student/athletes did beginning in 2016.
“Hopefully, they’re excited about me getting the program started back up. It’s like starting all over again,” Darcey said this past week.
It’s all about target archery, the discipline of shooting at stationary circular targets set at specific distances. The sport can be contagious to anyone who meets the challenge and the thrill of releasing arrows from a bow.
“We’ve had a lot of students very interested in it. They’ve been asking when we’re starting again since we stopped of COVID,” Darcey said.
The wait is over for the Mustangs. She is ready to get the word out on Aug. 9.
Darcey, noting the archery program is co-ed, said she plans to send a letter about the startup home with fifth- and sixth-grade students at orientation on that date. According to the schedule released by the Iberia Parish School Board, fifth-graders (and second-graders) will attend orientation from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. that Tuesday while sixth-graders go from 1:15-2:30 p.m., first meeting in the cafeteria, then going to classrooms along Corridor B.
The 50-year-old P.E. teacher said she hasn’t finalized a practice schedule yet.
“I like to get a feel for what students have after school … like dancing … baseball practice … football practice. I try to work around them. If some have practice on Tuesday, I’ll put them on Thursday,” she said.
She’s also going to get in touch with former archery contacts across the state to put together a schedule for tournaments this season. The Mustangs compete against other archers their age in the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Archery in Louisiana Schools.
How did the first archery run end at NLES?
“We did the 2020 season. We stopped after that season. We did the 2020 tournament in Shreveport and that was it. This will be our first year back,” Darcey said.
Considering restrictions and regulations at the time established by the school and school district, the decision was understandable.
Darcey elaborated, talked about the five arrows per student/athlete and 12 compound bows the school has and said, “Everything would have to be cleaned and sanitized after each kid touched it, then wait 15 minutes. That was the protocol.”
NLES Archery went into a forced hibernation. The absence was felt by the coach and student/athletes.
“I was very disappointed because the kids look forward to it, going to competitions. For me, it’s rewarding for me to see them succeed,” she said. “I missed it. It’s time-consuming but very good time spent. And I get to know the kids better that way.”
Competent archers with a lot of promise went through the program she started in 2016.
“I did have some good ones come through. I’m going to miss the old kids. They were awesome. They taught me a lot,” she said.
Her own son was one of the first archers. Christopher Darcey, now a senior at Loreauville High School, hunts deer and fishes, she said, probably more now than his father, Chad Darcey.
The Darceys also have a daughter, Carmyn Darcey, 20, who recently graduated from South Louisiana Community College in medical billing and coding and started a new job in that field Monday.
Some of the notable NLES archers in the past included Caiden Carline, Amalie Boatman, Jacob Helms, Emma Theriot and Micah Hebert.
When the program ground to a halt, NLES fielded approximately 30 young archers who practiced regularly. An able and dedicated assistant helped in the training then but there probably won’t be an assistant this year.
“So if I have to do it myself, if it’s just me only, I’ll have fifth- and sixth-graders only,” she said, noting she will put the team cap of 20 student/athletes. “If I can’t get 20 from the fifth grade and sixth grade, I’ll open it to fourth grade, then do tryouts.”
There won’t be any “veterans” on the team, either. The last “class” of archers were the sixth-graders who graduated this past spring to seventh grade.
It isn’t like there wasn’t any archery at all. During P.E. classes, Darcey touched on some introductory lessons the past few years.
“Hopefully, they remember,” she said with a slight chuckle.
North Lewis Elementary School is the only school at any level with an archery program in Iberia Parish. After the elementary school students leave, there are no other archery venues except 4-H, which has slightly different scoring.
She is grateful archery is at NLES. And has support from the top.
“I want to thank Mr. Tim and Miss Annie,” Darcey said about NLES Principal Tim Rosamond and administrative assistant Annie Barras. “They encourage me to keep it going. They kept saying, ‘Can you do archery next year?’ ” she said.
“We need their support and parents’ support. We’ve always had supportive parents when they come in. They have to drive them (archers) there (to tournaments) because we don’t have a bus.”
NLES archers are at a disadvantage compared to established programs such as powerhouse Benton Intermediate School, Stockwell Place Elementary School in Bossier City and J.I. Barron Sr. Elementary School in Pineville. The Mustangs must practice outside because there is no gym.
“Benton’s awesome. All the tournaments — they have winners. They have a gym. We’re outside in the elements. The arrows go wonky in the wind,” the coach said.
Nevertheless, getting the sport going again locally is a positive for now and the future, she said.
“Hopefully, we’ll get more (local) schools involved,” she said.
NLES is about to get involved again.