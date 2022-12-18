The life and times of Buck 140, a big, healthy deer outfitted with a GPS radio collar two years ago in Mississippi, are a testament to the movement of adult male white-tailed deer.

Since being captured, tranquilized and fitted with the electronics hardware, plus ear tags, two years ago this month in southwestern Mississippi, Buck 140 has traveled 18 miles one way twice each year from his summer home in Louisiana to his winter range in the South Delta of Mississippi. Its forays include swimming four times at the same location across the Mississippi River, where it’s one mile wide, to get back and forth.



Tags