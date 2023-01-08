Grass, specifically hydrilla, isn’t always greener on the other side but there is much more of it now along the Texas side of Toledo Bend than the Louisiana side.

That is a welcome chapter to the ongoing story of critical, almost total, hydrilla loss that baffled biologists and frustrated bass anglers the past seven years. It remains an ongoing story because for some reason hydrilla has yet to rebound on the Louisiana side as it has in Texas.



Tags