Basket Case
Basket Case's skipper, Chris Landry, foreground, left, and crew prepare for a celebratory shot after weighing in Saturday on Day 2 of the 70th annual IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN

CYPREMORT POINT – A handful of Offshore Division boats checked in Saturday and stuck some significant fish on the leaderboard going into Day 3 of the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.

Was the haul from any of those boats enough to withstand the impending arrival of Sea Mistress on Sunday, Day 3 of the annual holiday weekend event at Cypremort Point? One of the veteran skippers had a hunch the answer might be no.



