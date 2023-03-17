CHATHAM – Just when two bass anglers thought the bite couldn’t get bigger, it did at a lake known for big ol’ bass.

After putting a 4-plus, 5.88- and 6.5-pound bass on the digital scale March 10 on the way to winning the first Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament at Caney Lake, Jason Jones of New Iberia and his guest, Damon Bowers of Splendora, Texas, really shook up the weigh-in crowd on March 11.