Beau Beaullieu
State Rep. Beau Beaullieu (R-New Iberia) aims to remove clearing permit requirements for Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and the Marsh Island Wildlife Refuge.

Many Acadiana outdoorsmen have been voicing their displeasure over a law regarding activity at Marsh Island Wildlife Refuge that went on the books in June 2022.

State Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, who has heard the rumbles, wants to do something about the requirement to use self-clearing permits to fish or catch shrimp and crabs at the dams inside the refuge six miles south of Cypremort Point. His House Concurrent Resolution 3 to undo that requirement is scheduled to be heard Thursday in Baton Rouge by the House Natural Resources Committee.



