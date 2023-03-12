Jarrett Baquet, left, and Seth Switzer hold the four bass that gave them 9.83 pounds, a 32nd-place finish in the LHSBN North Division Qualifying Tournament and a berth in next month's state tournament out of Stephensville.
From left, Mason Ditch, Dyani Bernard, Seth Switzer, Jarrett Baquet, Vincent Soprano and Hollis Daigle relax for a Catholic High School Fishing Team photo after a hard, full day of fishing at Toledo Bend.
Jarrett Baquet, left, and Seth Switzer hold the four bass that gave them 9.83 pounds, a 32nd-place finish in the LHSBN North Division Qualifying Tournament and a berth in next month's state tournament out of Stephensville.
From left, Mason Ditch, Dyani Bernard, Seth Switzer, Jarrett Baquet, Vincent Soprano and Hollis Daigle relax for a Catholic High School Fishing Team photo after a hard, full day of fishing at Toledo Bend.
ZWOLLE -- Jarrett Baquet and Seth Switzer made their first high school bass tournament of the year count on March 4 at Toledo Bend.
The Catholic High School Fishing Team members rallied late in the day to put three keepers to join one other lonely nice-sized bass in the livewell before weigh-in at San Miguel State Park. Their four bass (one short of a limit) weighed 9.83 pound, good enough for 32nd-place in the 190-boat high school field that Saturday.
That was enough to earn a berth in the prestigious Louisiana High School Bass Nation State Tournament scheduled April 22-23 out of Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville.
After their day on the water in the LHSBN North Qualifying Tournament #2, Baquet and Switzer went out the next day from the same boat ramp for the LHSBN West Qualifying Tournament #3. Captained by Dr. Shawn Baquet, they boated a 3-pound class bass but decided against weighing it in.
The CHS Panthers were joined on the water both days by High School Division teammates Mason Ditch and Dyani Bernard, captained by Chris Ditch, and junior division teammates Hollis Daigle and Vincent Soprano, who were captained by Brock Daigle.
Daigle and Soprano, who automatically qualify for the state tournament, managed to put a 1.66-pound keeper in the boat Sunday to finish 17th in the 25-boat Junior Division. The young team that has a fifth-place finish with big bass of the tournament to their credit this season had two other nice-sized keepers on but one got away just out of reach of the landing net and another came unbuttoned after hitting a spinnerbait.
They were unable to put a keeper in the boat Saturday after an encouraging practice day Friday. The elder Daigle said a cold front that roared through overnight apparently messed up the pattern, which was a soft plastic bite.
Ditch and Bernard hooked and boated a 2.08-pound keeper Saturday to hit the leaderboard but were unable to boat a 14-incher on Sunday.
CHS Fishing Team members, captains, parents and sponsors all said they were proud of all the bass anglers, who wore their new jerseys.
The North Division Qualifying Tournament #2 winners from Oak Hill High School got the right ones Saturday. Garrett hooker and Samuel Rachal’s limit weighed a whopping 18.98 pounds, including a kicker at 7.66 pounds.
Notre Dame High School Fishing Team members Ross Miller and Tripp Mixon brought in the weekend’s heaviest limit at 19.04 pounds.
The biggest bass Saturday was a 10.36-pound monster caught by Josiah Shockley. Shockley and Landon Watts, fishing with the Livingston Parish Bassmasters, finished fourth with 16.90 pounds.