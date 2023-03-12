ZWOLLE -- Jarrett Baquet and Seth Switzer made their first high school bass tournament of the year count on March 4 at Toledo Bend.

The Catholic High School Fishing Team members rallied late in the day to put three keepers to join one other lonely nice-sized bass in the livewell before weigh-in at San Miguel State Park. Their four bass (one short of a limit) weighed 9.83 pound, good enough for 32nd-place in the 190-boat high school field that Saturday.



