With the Southcentral Fishing Association’s first tournament of the year set for Saturday, Keo Khamphilavong is more than ready to wet a line or two in defense of his crew’s hard-earned Angler(s) of the Year title.

The lure of competitive redfish fishing gets stronger and stronger as February turns to March. Khamphilavong isn’t the only one who can’t wait for that first cast in an SFA tournament in and around Vermilion Bay.



