Before Saturday, Louisiana’s opening day for the 2022-23 duck hunting season for the West Zone, the estimated total number of ducks in the state was the lowest since 1968.

Jason Olszak, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries waterfowl program manager, said last week’s aerial waterfowl survey counted a total of 802,000 ducks for coastal Louisiana and Catahoula Lake. The estimate was 38-percent lower than November 2021 (1.29 million) and 28- and 48-percent lower than the most recent five-year (1.11 million) and 10-year (1.54 million) averages, respectively.



