Bass Classic
Buy Now

The Cookoff’s People Choice paddle went to Ian Kidd and Mica Hebert of Team Sandos.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN

Before bass fishermen rolled into Marsh Field Boat Landing with boat in tow in the predawn darkness and after they were long gone on a sunny, warm afternoon April 22, Roy Savoy and his crew of volunteers were working on a successful Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic.

Savoy, the fundraising tournament’s veteran director, appreciated both groups that showed up to support the ever-popular fundraising event with its main benefactors the Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for A Cure. Last year’s event raised approximately $7,000 but more than likely will fall $2-3,000 short of that mark after last Saturday.







Tags