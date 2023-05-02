Before bass fishermen rolled into Marsh Field Boat Landing with boat in tow in the predawn darkness and after they were long gone on a sunny, warm afternoon April 22, Roy Savoy and his crew of volunteers were working on a successful Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic.
Savoy, the fundraising tournament’s veteran director, appreciated both groups that showed up to support the ever-popular fundraising event with its main benefactors the Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for A Cure. Last year’s event raised approximately $7,000 but more than likely will fall $2-3,000 short of that mark after last Saturday.
The effort was there, for sure. The 31-boat field was down from the average of at least 40 in the tournament within a tournament unique to this region, perhaps because Lake Fausse Pointe is fishing small with mostly stained water conditions as well as heavy rainfall that pounded the area early Friday. Plus, Savoy said, several conflicting events were held across the region that day.
What Savoy enjoyed the most about the event and its new look with a live band and a cookoff featuring five teams were the compliments he got. Fishermen, cooking team members and visitors alike said they were definitely coming back next year.
“I mean, I like compliments about the way the tournament is,” he said.
The rice and gravy cookoff title went to James Seneca of New Iberia. He prepared and served smothered sausage that earned the big paddle with the Big Bass Classic logo as Cookoff Champion.
“This dude was so excited he put up his tent the day before. He had a pot full of sausage,” Savoy said.
The Cookoff’s People Choice paddle went to Ian Kidd and Mica Hebert of Team Sandos.
The silent auction items fetched $1,075, he said.
All the while, there were bass fishermen returning to the HQ and heading back out during the eight hourly weigh-ins starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. Big Bass Division payouts were $190, $115 and $75. The two-year-old Five-fish Stringer Division paid out $775. $465 and $310.
Lake Fausse Pointe’s bigger bass mostly played hide and seek. Five of the hours were won by bass weighing less than 3 pounds.
Artificial lure manufacturers, big and small, responded to the annual appeal for merchandise or sponsorships. They responded above and beyond this year, so much so that the ditty bag for each boat reportedly contained an assortment of artificial lures valued at $100.
Joining the cause to benefit charities and nonprofits again were Louisiana’s Mister Twister Lures, Bill Lewis Lures, Delta Lures LLC, H&H Lure Co., Cajun Lures LLC and Kajun Boss Outdoors. Other major donors includes Arizona-based Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits Inc., Texas-originated Bomber Lure Co., Texas-based Buckeye Lures, and Mississippi-based American Baitworks Co.
GYMC and Buckeye Lures, plus Bill Lewis Lures, are under the umbrella of GSM Outdoors in Irving, Texas. Bomber Lures is part of PRADCO Outdoor Brands headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.
Six organizations or companies with ties to the outdoors or conservation also stepped up to the plate big time with merchandise or sponsorships. They were Iberia Outboard & Marine, Mike’s Marine and Storage LLC, Dago’s Mobil & Groceries, Iberia Rod & Gun Club, Coastal Conservation Association-Louisiana and Alexandria-based Despino Tire Service, which plays host to the annual Despino’s Tire Children’s Miracle Network Bass Tournament at Toledo Bend, and the regional tire company’s owner, Randy Despino, fishes Major League Fishing’s Tackle Warehouse Invitationals.
Savoy left the boat landing after the last tent and table had been stored and immediately started planning next year’s Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic, which is scheduled to be held April 27.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.