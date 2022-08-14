Purchase Access

Normally, they’re called bull bream, the big bluegill we catch in and around the Atchafalaya Basin, or in ponds, rivers and lakes across the Sportsman’s Paradise.

On May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, east of Shreveport, hooked and reeled in a bluegill that could be called a Brahma bull bream while fishing a pond on his neighbor’s property. It wasn’t the typical hand-sized bream.



