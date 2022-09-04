sumrall

New Iberian Caleb Sumrall stands at the tank before weighing in on Day 1 of the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on the Mississippi River at LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Sumrall's five-bass limit weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and left him with a steep uphill climb to make the cut on Day 2 to fish Semifinal Sunday.

 facebook.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LACROSSE, Wisconsin – It wasn’t the way Caleb Sumrall wanted to end his fifth season on the Bassmaster Elite Series circuit in 2022.

“Man, this one stings. Pretty bad,” Sumrall said moments after his second-day catch was weighed Aug. 27 on the big stage inside Copeland Park, home of the LaCrosse Loggers, a summer team of collegiate baseball players who compete in the Northwoods League.



Tags