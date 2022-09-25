A New Iberia bass angler with more than five decades of experience set his goal a few months to be within striking distance of his first bass club title since 1982.

Kevin Suit got enough strikes to do just that Sept. 17-18 as he maintained his lead atop the Louisiana Bass Cats standings going into the regular-season finale Oct. 15-16 at Toledo Bend. Suit, who fished the two-day tournament with Blain “Moon” Griffon of Lafayette has a 27-pound lead over Mike Sinitiere, 576-549, in his bid for Angler of the Year.



