DELCAMBRE – As much as George Romero did to stay alive during a grueling 54-hour period, part of him died a little in the predawn darkness Aug. 10.

That’s when Our Pride, the iconic, 52-foot long wooden shrimp boat he has owned since Fall 2005, sank and was torn apart by wind-whipped waves a few miles off the Gulf Coast near Freshwater Bayou. Romero watched the boat’s demise unfold, then started his journey alone.



