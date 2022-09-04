Young Teche Area outdoorsmen and their Louisiana Youth Hunter Education Challenge coach showed out, as they say, at the 2022 Central Regional YHEC National championship event recently at Bentonville, Arkansas.
Fifteen-year-old Evan Dupre of Charenton, Gavin Naquin and his twin brother, Gage Naquin, both of Centerville, notched lofty finishes and Dupre’s father and coach, Scott Dupre, finished third overall, second in wildlife identification and shotgun and third in archery and rifle.
The Dupres and Naquins are proud members of the Teche Area-based Acadiana Youth Hunter Education Club.
Evan Dupre, who was the Junior Division’s individual national champion in 2021, helped the Louisiana Youth Hunter Education Challenge’s Gold Junior Team successfully defend its national team title in Arkansas. The Charenton teen finished third overall in the Junior Division.
Meanwhile, the Naquins were on the Gold Senior Team that finished runner-up in the Senior Division. The Centerville High School students both boasted wins in individual competition as Gavin was first in the shotgun and third overall while Gage won the wildlife identification discipline.
It says a lot for this area’s caliber of young outdoorsmen who are learning valuable features of the outdoors encompassing rifle, shotgun, archery, muzzleloader, wildlife identification, orienteering, safety trail and hunter responsibility. And it speaks highly of the handful of adults who coach them in a relaxed environment for boys 18 and under to improve their hunting, marksmanship and safety skills.
Those skills and education courses foster safer hunting habits for a lifetime.
The Louisiana Junior Gold Team’s national championship run was led by Carter Neil with the Terrebonne Parish Junior Deputies. Neil won the safety trail event and was second overall.
That team topped the field of teams representing Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico and Wyoming with 6,788 points. The Sportsman’s Paradise youths were followed in the standings by nine other teams, including Faulkner Straight off the Couch from Arkansas, second with 5,701, and the 10X Lead Layers from Wyoming, with 5,504 to round out the Top 3.
Acadiana YHEC Senior Team won the Senior Division state title in June in Houma. The Terrebonne Parish Junior Deputies won the Junior Division.
Gavin Naquin claimed the individual state title with a win in muzzleloader, orienteering and safety. Fellow Acadiana YJHEC teammate Nathan Rider of Youngsville was first on the hunter responsibility test.
Evan Dupre was a state champion at that Houma event in archery and muzzleloader.
To those who competed so well in the state and national tournaments, well done, way to go, way to represent the area, region and state.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.