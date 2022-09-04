Purchase Access

Young Teche Area outdoorsmen and their Louisiana Youth Hunter Education Challenge coach showed out, as they say, at the 2022 Central Regional YHEC National championship event recently at Bentonville, Arkansas.

Fifteen-year-old Evan Dupre of Charenton, Gavin Naquin and his twin brother, Gage Naquin, both of Centerville, notched lofty finishes and Dupre’s father and coach, Scott Dupre, finished third overall, second in wildlife identification and shotgun and third in archery and rifle.



