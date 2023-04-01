BASTROP – A “spur-of-the-moment” bass fishing trip Sunday evening took Wesley Verret Sr. to Bussey Brake Reservoir.

The Websterville outdoorsman, an avid bass angler most of his life, was the guest of Scott Vice of Patterson. In their haste to get here, the fishing buddies/former co-workers forgot a landing net, so visited the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Mer Rouge Road. That landing net came in handy soon after their early morning start Monday because it helped boat a 10.3-pound lunker bass that bit an artificial jig flipped into heavy cover by Verret.



Tags