Ouachita Christian outfielder Landon Graves and Riverside Academy shortstop Camryn Loving each have been selected as a Class 1A outstanding player honors by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, after each player helped their team win an LHSAA title.
Class 1A coach of the year honors went to Glenbrook baseball’s Tony Sanders and St. Frederick softball’s Ronnie LaSuzzo. Both coaches led their teams to semifinals.
Graves, a senior, batted .383 with 11 doubles, one home run and 19 RBI. The UL Monroe football walk-on helped OCS win a baseball state baseball championship for the first time since 2017.
Selected as the 1A state football offensive player of the year in the fall, Graves was a starting player in seven state championship games over his high school football and baseball career.
Graves was among three first-team all-state selections from OCS, the Division IV select state title winners after an 8-0 victory against Ascension Catholic. Joining him were sophomore pitcher Karson Trichel and junior catcher Zach White.
Loving, a senior, helped Riverside softball win its first title since 2002. She batted .594 with 60 hits, nine doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Other Riverside players on the all-state team were senior outfielder Anna Mistretta and senior first baseman Alainah Felton, who made the team as a utility selection. Riverside won the Division IV select title by with a 5-0 win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
With Sanders as coach, Glenbrook reached the state tournament for the first time since the school transitioned to the LHSAA from the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools. Under LaSuzzo, St. Frederick won a district championship and reached the state tournament for the first time in 23 years.
LSWA 2023 CLASS 1A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
P Karson Trichel Ouachita Christian So. 6-1
P Connor Achee Catholic-PC Sr. 6-4
P Bryce Leonard Ascension Catholic Sr. 7-1
P Luke Hymel Riverside Academy Sr. 7-2
C Zach White Ouachita Christian Jr. .359
IF Maddox Mandino Glenbrook Sr. .451
IF Jackson Landry Ascension Catholic Jr. .429
IF JT Teuton Convenant Christian Sr. .368
IF Caleb O’Con Central Catholic Sr. .432
OF William Patrick St. Frederick So. .393
OF Landon Graves Ouachita Christian Sr. .383
OF Connor Kimball Catholic-PC Jr. .439
UTL Easton Sanders Glenbrook So. .341
UTL Brooks Leonard Ascension Catholic Sr. .327
UTL Carsen Hebert Convenant Christian Jr. .360
UTL Caleb Johnson East Beauregard Jr. .545
UTL David Helwig St. Martin’s Jr. .420
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: LANDON GRAVES, OUACHITA CHRISTIAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: TONY SANDERS, GLENBROOK
Honorable mention
Garrett Taylor, St. Frederick; Jett Hudnall, Ouachita Christian; Payne Williams, St. Mary’s; Conor Jordan, St. Mary’s; Nathan Slaughter, St. Mary’s; Ayden Warren, St. Mary’s; Cohen Guidry, Gueydan; Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook; Brody Campbell, East Beauregard; Alex Scheuermann, St. Martin’s; Clay Clark, LaSalle; Hayden Rolfe, Logansport; Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s; Josh Jones, LaSalle; Brennan Champagne, Covennant Christian; Mark Collins, Opelousas Catholic; Brant Stewart, Catholic-PC; Kaden Miller, St. Frederick;
SOFTBALL
P Rheese Martin LaSalle So. 22-7
P Brighley Crayon Montgomery Jr. 18-8
P Ashley Little Opelousas Catholic So. 11-6
P Morgan Landry Catholic-PC Sr. 17-8
C Brooklyn Gerald Opelousas Catholic Jr. .443
IF Lili St. Germain Catholic-PC ??? .386
IF Camryn Loving Riverside Academy .594
IF Lillian Soto Cedar Creek Sr. .442
IF Allie Furr Cedar Creek Sr. .485
OF Taylor Gongre Montgomery So. .454
OF Lorre Ledet Covenant Christian Sr. .476
OF Anna Mistretta Riverside Academy .459
UTL Zoey Fitts Montgomery So. 455
UTL Avery Houser St. Frederick Fr. .515
UTL Ava West Ouachita Christian 8th .475
UTL Isabelle Hernandez Central Catholic So. 14-6
UTL Alainah Felton Riverside Academy Sr. .506
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CAMRYN LOVING, RIVERSIDE ACADEMY
COACH OF THE YEAR: RONNIE LASUZZO, ST. FREDERICK
Honorable mention
Karleigh Daze’, Covenant Christian; Amber Palermo, Riverside Academy; Allie Murphrey, LaSalle; Hailie Daigle, East Beauregard; Olivia St. Pierre, Riverside Academy; Charli Neumann, St. John; Belle Guin, LaSalle; Madison Gussman, Opelousas Catholic; Belle Guin, LaSalle; Mackenzie Myers, Montgomery; Peyton Muse, Cedar Creek; Kyndall Taylor, St. Frederick; Kamille Lightfoot, Central Catholic; Emma Fredieu, Montgomery; Ella Brouillette. Montgomery; Rebecca Frey, Catholic-PC; Victoria Gray, St. Frederick; Emma Johnson, Oberlin; Ellie Richard, Covenant Christian; Lizzie McAdams, Cedar Creek.