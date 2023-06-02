LSWA

Ouachita Christian outfielder Landon Graves and Riverside Academy shortstop Camryn Loving each have been selected as a Class 1A outstanding player honors by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, after each player helped their team win an LHSAA title.

Class 1A coach of the year honors went to Glenbrook baseball’s Tony Sanders and St. Frederick softball’s Ronnie LaSuzzo. Both coaches led their teams to semifinals.







