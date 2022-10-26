Now that Acadiana Christian School’s football season has come to an end, coach Carroll Olivier, Sr. is especially excited about the chance to lead his team through a full offseason.
The Lions, who experienced an abbreviated offseason when Olivier was hired as head coach in March, posted a 3-6 record this year with a first-round playoff appearance.
“It was definitely a learning experience,” Olivier said. “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity and better support from the administration.”
“Getting hired in late March though, I didn’t get to have anything to do with the scheduling, and it will benefit us a lot to have a whole offseason where we can get our bodies stronger. That’s the key thing. We have to make sure we’re in shape next year to make a deep run.”
Due to a rash of injuries, the Lions lost their last four games after winning three in a row in September. One of the injuries was to junior quarterback/linebacker Ty Olivier, who missed the playoff game against Southwest Louisiana Home School.
When he was in the lineup, Ty Olivier posted some impressive numbers, passing for 932 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
He also led the team in rushing (75-842, 13 TDs) and returning yardage while averaging 18.5 yards per punt return. On top of that, he collected a team-high 70 tackles (68 solo) and intercepted a pass.
“Ty had a phenomenal year,” Olivier said.
The Lions will graduate only four seniors, although one will be leading receiver Ridge Darden (32-602, six TDs).
Olivier’s roster was so decimated by injuries near the end of the season that three linemen — Cameron Savoy, Jude Wilder and Everett Higgins — moved to skill positions where the big fellows flourished.
“I learned a valuable lesson from that,” Olivier said. “I should’ve given those guys an opportunity to try out for other positions at the beginning of the season.”
Three of the top five tacklers return, including Wilder, a sophomore who led the team in sacks and finished second in tackles behind Olivier.
“I’m super excited about the talent coming back,” Olivier said. “All our kids are hard workers. They know what to expect. It’s going to be fun.”
For next year’s schedule, Olivier plans to sprinkle in non-district games against 11-man football programs while continuing his slate of league games against eight-man teams..
“We’re interested in moving up to 11-man football at some point,” Olivier said. “I think kids will look at it as an opportunity.
“For me, I loved seeing the kids get better. I experienced everything I ever wanted as a coach, and anything you can think of that can happen — it happened. We battled some adversity. The highlight of the season was just the season itself.”