Juvenile whooping cranes released at White Lakes Wetlands Conservation Area.

 Gabe Giffin

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) recently added 10 whooping cranes to its experimental population, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Six juvenile cranes, hatched and reared at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans, part of the Audubon Nature Institute, along with four chicks from the International Crane Foundation (ICF) were received at LDWF’s White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WLWCA) near Gueydan on Nov. 3.



