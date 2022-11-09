Ty Olivier and Cameron Savoy of Acadiana Christian School were recently honored for their outstanding performances on the football field by the Association of Christian Educators.
Olivier was named Most Valuable Player of the All-State team for his efforts at quarterback and linebacker. He was also selected as a first-team linebacker. Savoy received first-team all-state offensive lineman honors.
“I’m really proud of these guys and really excited for them,” ACS coach Carroll Olivier, Sr. said. “They bought in from the beginning from when we first started. They gave us everything they had.”
In his first year at the helm of the program, Coach Olivier led the team to a first round playoff appearance despite a rash of injuries that occurred late in the regular season.
With a healthy roster, the Lions won three straight games in convincing fashion by a combined margin of 154-28.
Olivier, a junior, averaged 105.3 yards rushing per game and 11.2 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns. He also averaged 116.5 yards passing per game with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
On defense, Olivier collected a team-high 8.8 tackles per game with one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
“I caught myself at times watching Ty make plays with his feet,” Coach Olivier said. “I had never seen him scramble. That was the most exciting and surprising part. I always knew he could throw the ball.
“Defensively, he was a first-team all-district linebacker his sophomore year (at Highland Baptist). He’s very fundamentally sound and did everything we expected from him on defense. I couldn’t ask for a better leader.”
Savoy, a senior, was playing football for the first team since his eighth-grade year. His blocking paved the way for an offense that averaged 9.7 yards per carry. On defense, he was the third-leading tackler with 3.4 stops per game.
Savoy was a jack of all trades who played everywhere from quick guard and nose guard to running back. When the Lions suffered several injuries late in the year, the 5-foot-9, 230-pounder moved to running back.
“Watching Cameron excel at running back in the playoffs,” Olivier said. “That was the icing on the cake.
“He’s a really smart kid who does everything you ask him to do. On offense, we would use him as a pull blocker because he’s so good at it. He was very physical at the point of attack. Opponents would have to have two guys block him because he was such a problem.”
Coach Olivier, who is in his first year at the school, reached out to Savoy before the season and convinced him to come out for football.
“I wish I could multiply players like him,” Olivier said. “He was one of the hardest workers in the weight room. He had some adversity with a minor injury and could’ve missed a lot of time, but he fought through it.”
With 17 underclassmen on this past season’s roster, including several seventh, eighth and ninth-grade players, Olivier has big plans for the future. He’s also thrilled about having Ty, his son, back for one more season.
“I’m looking forward to that,” Coach Olivier said. “It’s definitely a dream come true.”