Ty Olivier accounted for all three of his team's touchdowns in Acadiana Christian School's home opener Thursday night at New Iberia Senior High.
The senior quarterback threw for two scores and ran for another as the Lions roared back from an early deficit to defeat Southwest Louisiana 20-8.
The Knights, who came into the game with a 2-0 record, had routed their opponents - First Baptist and Mount Olive Christian - by a combined score of 120-0 on their home field in Lake Charles.
ACS, which moved to 2-1 on the year, started 0-3 last year. Southwest Louisiana swept the series with the Lions in 2022.
"This one is big for us," Lions coach Carroll Olivier said. "I'm really proud of the guys, especially the resilience shown by our team and our staff."
On its second possession, Southwest Louisiana scored on a 28-yard run by tailback Noah Augustine, who ran for a two-point conversion. A 21-yard pass from Brady LeBlanc to Elijah Keith was the big play on the drive.
The Lions responded on their ensuing possession. After two incomplete passes, Neal Osburn carried 12 yards around the left end for a first down. On the next play, Olivier called his own number on a 45-yard keeper with 54 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Osburn returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown, although it was nullified by a penalty.
"Neal has game-breaking speed," Olivier said.
Southwest Louisiana drove into ACS territory on two other first half possessions, but was turned away with no points. Early in the second quarter, the Knights turned it over on downs after reaching the ACS 19-yard line.
Kaleb Broussard intercepted the Knights on their final possession of the half.
"That was huge," Olivier said. "We've been working with him in practice on coverage."
The Lions scored touchdowns on back-to-back pass plays in the second quarter. The first came on a three-play, 66-yard drive that was capped by a 49-yard strike from Olivier to Noah Lanclos, who finished with three catches for 73 yards.
On the Lions' next offensive play from scrimmage, Olivier connected with Brandon Judice from 65 yards. Lanclos and Judice both ran the same route, a deep fly pattern down the right sideline.
"Our new offensive coordinator, Sanford Edwards, has spent time with the guys, teaching releases, teaching coverages and how to make the play," Olivier said. "He called the right play.
"Ty was able to make the play. Lanclos takes the top off defenses, and Judice is our most savvy receiver."
Judice had three receptions for 85 yards. Jude Wilder had a big sack in the first half. In the second half, Wilder's crushing tackle knocked Augustine out of the game. With Augustine (six rushes, 78 yards) sidelined, Southwest Louisiana had little success moving the football.
LeBlanc, who rushed for 31 yards on nine carries, completed 5 of 19 passes for 47 yards. LeBlanc was 1 of 9 for minus-one yard after completing 4 of his first 10 attempts for 48 yards.
"We gave up that first touchdown," Olivier said. "They're a good team. We dug deep and kept fighting.
"This week, we watched game film and put keys in. We played sound defense. We put in a lot of time this offseason, had a solid spring and a really good summer. We've kept our heads down with our 'keep God first' mentality - and have come in every day and gotten better."