lsu skippers
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BATON ROUGE — BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and Mike Jones Jr. have been selected as LSU’s team captains for the 2022 season, head coach Brian Kelly announced to the team on Tuesday after practice.

The three players were selected in a vote of the team.



Tags