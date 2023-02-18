When the New Iberia Senior High cheerleaders arrived at Walt Disney World for the UCA National Cheerleading Championship, they had no idea they would make it to the finals.

“I was very, very excited. I wasn’t expecting to go past the semifinals, so that night when we were at the prelims and they announced that New Iberia Senior High made it to the semifinals, we were all crying,” said cheer coach Kristian Romero. “On Saturday when they announced that we made it to the finals, we were all in complete shock. It was really exciting and it was a very awesome experience. I’m very proud of them.”

Disney 1
NISH cheerleaders are all smiles after progressing to the finals. 
Disney 2
NISH cheerleaders pose at Walt Disney World ahead of the UCA Nationals. 


