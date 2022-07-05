NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State placed 107 student-athletes on the 2022 Southland Conference Commissioner's Spring Honor Roll with six of seven programs showing an increase in the percentage of awardees from one year ago.
NSU's total tied it for the fifth-most honorees in the Southland Conference and its 63.7 percent placement rate on the honor roll was an improvement of more than six percent from the previous spring.
Men's and women's basketball are included in the spring honor roll along with baseball, softball, men's and women's track and field and tennis.
The Southland Conference regular-season champion tennis team placed all eight members on the honor roll for the third straight year, including four with 4.0 GPAs -- Ayu Ishibashi, Mariella Minetti, Patrycja Polanska and Viktorie Wojcikova.
Softball placed 19 of its 24 players on the honor roll, and its 79.2 percent placement was second behind tennis' 100 percent mark. The Lady Demons also had four student-athletes post perfect 4.0 GPAs – Maggie Black, Makenzie Chaffin, Alexis Perry and recently chosen Steve McCarty Citizenship Award winner Bronte Rhoden.
The Demon baseball team had the most student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA as eight hit that mark – Josh Banes, Drayton Brown, Larson Fontenot, Will Hine, Hayden Knotts, Mason Langdon, Alex Makarewich and Cam Sibley. The Demons placed 77.5 percent of their 40-player roster on the honor roll.
The Demon basketball team saw three of its seven honor roll members collect a 4.0 – Kendal Coleman, Stavros Polatoglou and Jackson Waggoner.
Janiel Moore, Taylor Shaw and Karlyn Trahan posted perfect GPAs for NSU women's track and field, which saw 18 of its 27 competitors post at least a 3.0 grade point average.
Eight women's basketball players earned inclusion on the annual honor roll, which recognizes student-athletes who produce at least a 3.0 grade point average in the semester of competition.