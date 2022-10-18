lsu baseball alum
BATON ROUGE, La. – Brothers Austin and Aaron Nola, former LSU baseball stars and Baton Rouge natives, are set to face off in the National League Championship Series that begins at 7:03 p.m. CT Tuesday in San Diego, where the Padres play host to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of a best-of-seven series.

Austin Nola, who played shortstop at LSU from 2009-12, is the Padres’ starting catcher, and Aaron Nola, who pitched at LSU from 2012-14, is an ace right-hander for the Phillies’ staff. The brothers were teammates at LSU for one season, as they helped lead the Tigers to the 2012 SEC championship and a berth in the NCAA Super Regional.



