While many of his teammates are still in bed, NISH’s Christian Walker is already getting ready for his first workout of the day. Despite the humidity and heat (the heat index on Thursday was 97 degrees), Walker is diligently working in the sand pit outside of the Yellow Jacket’s weight room.
NISH coach Josh Lierman gave the team the week off to celebrate the Fourth of July this week, but Walker had no plans to be sedentary.
“I’m out here doing all of this hard work because I’m ready to have a good season,” he said. “This is my last year and I don’t have any offers or interest, so I’m trying to get college coaches to start looking my way. I’m out here all day, working hard.”
Walker led the Yellow Jacket offense last season as quarterback, but NISH went 0-10 and the multi-sport star was left with little in the way of college offers or district accolades.
“I don’t think (the 0-10 season) hampered my offers,” he explained. “I didn’t put in the work last year like I needed to do. Last year, I didn’t really give it my all, to be honest, so that’s all on me.”
This year, Walker is out to show the world what he can do.
A versatile player on both sides of the ball, Walker will once again be an impact player in the 2022/23 season. On offense, he will focus primarily on helping the team as a wide receiver, but will be named as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart and will once again play a role on the kick return team. On defense, his speed and agility will be put to use in the backfield as a safety.
It won’t just be his explosiveness or understanding of the game that Walker’s coaches will rely on. As a senior, he is quick to acknowledge that he will be expected to step up as leader, something that he said he is already focused on.
“I was in my room one night and realized that (high school) is almost over, so I have to go and get it,” Walker said. “I have no excuses, it’s my last year. Being a leader is one of the things that I’m working on. I have to learn how to be more competitive and help my teammates a little more with the words that I’m saying.”
The leadership and mentoring has already begun. Walker is one of the hardest workers during practices and included a young Iberia Middle School player named Rahim Alem in his early morning workouts.
The excitement around the team is electric, and if players continue to work as hard as Christian Walker is, then NISH will be a difficult team to face in the Fall.