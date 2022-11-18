Tulane
Parker Waters

NEW ORLEANS – The No. 21-ranked Tulane football team (9-2, 6-1 AAC), coming off the team's first loss in over a month, put on an offensive showing against SMU (6-5, 4-3 AAC) on Senior Day on Thursday at Yulman Stadium. The team walked away with the resounding 59-24 victory, the program's highest point total against a conference opponent since scoring 62 against Tulsa in 2017.

The Tulane offense was led by quarterback Michael Pratt. Pratt connected on nine passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns and also ran 10 times for 70 yards and three more scores. He is just the fourth FBS player with three or ore rushing touchdowns and three or more passing touchdowns in the same game this season along with Bo Nix (Auburn), Jayden Daniels (LSU) and John Rhys Plumlee (UCF). His three touchdown passes tied his career-high for the third time, while his three rushing scores are a new career-best.



