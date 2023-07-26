Wayne Randall-Bashay is a true student-athlete.
When asked about his verbal commitment to play basketball for Xavier University of New Orleans, Randall-Bashay is equally excited about his future in both sports and academics.
Wayne Randall-Bashay is a true student-athlete.
When asked about his verbal commitment to play basketball for Xavier University of New Orleans, Randall-Bashay is equally excited about his future in both sports and academics.
"I'm going to major in mechanical engineering," he said. "I knew I was going to do that since the eighth grade. I've always been a math fanatic."
Xavier was the first college to offer a scholarship to Randall-Bashay, a 6-foot-5 senior at New Iberia Senior High. The Gold Rush's entire coaching staff pitched in during his recruitment.
"Their goal is for me to make the right plays, score and play tough defense," he said.
Those three attributes come naturally to Randall-Bashay, who helped lead NISH to its first state championship appearance last season. He and senior guard Christian Walker were the one-two scoring punch for a team that finished with a 30-4 record.
Randall-Bashay averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. He scored 19 points in NISH's 36-35 second round playoff win against East Ascension, including a coast to coast drive for the game-winning bucket in the waning seconds.
Those skills will prove valuable at Xavier, which has won three conference championships in the past four years.
"You can't go wrong with that," said Randall-Bashay who has received interest from UL, Louisiana Tech, Southern and Loyola-New Orleans, among others.
"I think more schools will offer me, but it's not really a big deal. Xavier's whole coaching staff went every day to a camp and talked to me."
The Gold Rush are in a golden era of men's basketball with the school's website indicating that its winning percentage over the past four years hadn't been achieved in 40 years.
Xavier has posted 34 20-win seasons, the most among Louisiana schools, and has qualified for the NAIA national tournament 21 times. The Gold Rush went 23-9 last year and reached the NAIA tourney's second round where they were eliminated by eventual champion College of Idaho.
Randall-Bashay has continued to improve his game this summer with Louisiana Elite, a Baton-Rouge based team that features some of the state's top-ranked players.
"I'm getting better at shooting the ball," he said. "At the next level, I'll have to shoot more from the perimeter. I'll be a different type of player."
Louisiana Elite's guards have helped Randall-Bashay improve his ball-handling skills. The highlight of his summer was scoring 25 points in a game.
"That was really big," he said. "It gave me so much confidence."
Randall-Bashay also has confidence that NISH will continue playing at an elite level. The Yellow Jackets graduated Jayden Westley, Kylan Dugas and Walker with Austin Delahoussaye, Devin Frank, Kentravion Smith and Otis Anderson returning.
"We'll be just as good as last year," he said. "All my guys play hard and play well together. We'll do whatever it takes to win."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.