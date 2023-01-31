These days, it's a rarity when a high school baseball player lands a scholarship from a Division I program, which is a testament to New Iberia Senior High senior Kennedy Drexler's talents.
Between the NCAA transfer portal and NIL deals, most prep players are forced to initially sign with a junior college because roster spots are scarce at four-year schools.
Not Drexler, however. The NISH shortstop signed his letter of intent with Southern University on Monday in the school auditorium.
"Kennedy is going to be great on the next level," NISH coach Eli Lewellyn said. "I see why Southern signed him. They're getting a great baseball player who is willing to put in the work to be the best version that he can be both on and off the field."
Drexler is a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets. He was the only sophomore starter for the squad that reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. As a junior,. he moved to the outfield.
"He doesn't speak about it a lot, but he is willing to put himself on the line in a lot of ways," Lewellyn said. "He's done great things for this program. Last year, we asked him to play out of position in the outfield. He did that without complaining and worked his tail off to be the best version he can be."
Drexler, who is expected to hit leadoff this season, stole 25 bases last year. He has the ability to reach base on bunts and routine grounders to the left side of the diamond, along with stretching a single into extra bases.
"His speed is really special," Lewellyn said. "He has some pop with his bat, especially when he hits from the left-hand side. He's gotten really strong defensively, making plays with range that might be the best I've seen in this program in years."
Southern, which began recruiting Drexler last summer, offered him a scholarship near the beginning of the school year. He committed in November.
"Growing up, every kid wants to play at the next level," Drexler said. "I'm fortunate to have that opportunity. There are a lot more people than myself that went into this. I have to thank my family, friends and coaches."
Southern, which has won more SWAC titles than any other schools, made NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019 and 2021. Drexler's parents are also Southern graduates.
Drexler, who has a goal of being conference Player of the Year at Southern, plans to major in mechanical engineering.
"Southern was the best decision for me," said Drexler, who had interest from Grambling State, UNO and several junior colleges. "Southern has a well-rounded program. They're going to win a lot of games this year."