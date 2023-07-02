According to New Iberia Senior High defensive back Lemarionze “Lemario” Allen, the difference between this year and last year is like the difference between night and day.

“I feel like the work ethic is way better than it was last year,” Allen said after a grueling series of sprints under the hot midday sun. “We have people who actually want to be here, it’s not just going through the motions. Everyone wants to get better.”



Tags