According to New Iberia Senior High defensive back Lemarionze “Lemario” Allen, the difference between this year and last year is like the difference between night and day.
“I feel like the work ethic is way better than it was last year,” Allen said after a grueling series of sprints under the hot midday sun. “We have people who actually want to be here, it’s not just going through the motions. Everyone wants to get better.”
Allen credits the coaching staff for sparking the change after NISH went 0-10 in 2021.
“The coaching staff pushes us, not just to be better football players but to be better people.”
It isn’t just the coaches who will be expected to provide leadership this season. As a senior and one of the most experienced players on the NISH defense, Allen’s voice will need to be heard if the Yellow Jackets hope to be successful this season.
“I try my best,” Lemario said of being a leader on the defense. “Even when my voice isn’t heard, I try to lead by example.”
The six-foot, one-inch defensive back doesn’t just provide for the team with his voice, however. As one of the best defenders in District 3-5A, Allen doesn’t shy away from delivering hard hits or breaking up passes.
“Last year I was able to use my experience to help my teammates,” Allen said. “I see myself as a leader on defense, so I always try to teach them and thanks to the coaches I was able to do that.”
That experience brings with it added responsibility from his coaches. As one of the top players on the team, Allen is always being matched up against the best offensive weapons that opposition coaches can muster.
“Depending on what team we play, he will make adjustments for me,” Allen said of NISH head coach Josh Lierman. “If the team has two good receivers, he will mainly put me on that side. He will give me instructions to tell the cornerback and everything, so he trusts me to help them out.”
The Yellow Jackets will kick off the 2023 season with a trip to cross-town rival Westgate for the annual Berry Bowl game. For Allen, getting a win in Week 1 is a must.
“We want to win our first game,” he said. “It’s hard and we’ve struggled the past few years, but we want to come out and give people a show on Friday nights.”
After going 3-7 last season, Allen believes the team can continue to improve, especially in District 3-5A.
“We definitely want to be better in district,” he said. “We’d like to be district champs and just get our names out there instead of a team that is seen as an easy win.”