The New Iberia Senior High School girl’s soccer team began their 2022/23 season with an easy 6-0 victory over Vermilion Catholic at home.
The Yellow Jackets dominated possession early, controlling the tempo of the game and making repeated runs into their opponent’s penalty area.
Senior forward Paige Viator led the line for NISH, flanked on either side by dynamic sophomores Cameron Delahoussaye and Gabi Sorrel.
Head coach Wayland Bourque said that the team still has a few things to work on, but that he was happy with the team’s performance against Vermilion Catholic.
“I thought they did a good job,” he said. “We moved the ball well but we still have a few little kinks to work out like our midfield connection with our forwards and a little bit more on the defensive side.”
Last year, the Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 13-7-1 record and entered the Division I playoffs as the No. 24 seed.
After losing just three seniors last year, the Yellow Jackets look ready to make another run in the postseason thanks to solid play from the entire roster. Bourque said that while the team’s success won’t come entirely from his seniors, they will have an important role to play this year.
“It’s not just going to be the senior class (that will be successful), it’ll be everyone together as a whole,” he said. “I’m hoping that the seniors lead them to have a great year.”
Taking a 4-0 lead into the halftime break, the Yellow Jackets were able to give varsity minutes to several younger players. Providing the new group of Yellow Jackets with game experience will be important for Bourque since he has a large senior class this year.
“We’re looking at that now and trying to plan for the future,” Bourque said of his team’s depth. “Once we lose a couple of seniors, we’ll be needing replacements and the players know that. Hopefully they can step up and do their jobs.”
An important change in recent years has been the prevalence of players competing with each other outside of the school soccer season. Bourque coaches several players on his own competitive team with Lafayette Futbol Club, and is working hard to expand those opportunities to other players in the area.
“I think it’s hindered a lot in the past but it’s helping out now,” Bourque said of the players competing with one another all year long. “I’m hoping that it continues for us, as well as Westgate, Catholic High and Highland.”
Sophomore Gabi Sorrel led the scoring for NISH with two goals and one assist. Cameron Delahoussaye (1 goal, 1 assist), Paige Viator (1 goal, 1 assist), Talia Touchet (1 goal) and Marlie Muffoletto (1 goal) also contributed to the win.
Senior goalkeeper Ryleigh Walker had three saves against Vermilion Catholic.
NISH will return to action over the weekend when they take part in the David Thibodaux tournament.
Southside 8, Catholic High 0
Catholic High began their season with an away loss to Southside on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers will be rebuilding the program this season following the departure of several key seniors last year.
Freshman star Sophie Vines missed the Southside game due to injury, leaving Catholic High struggling to carry the ball out of their own half. Senior defender Ruthie Helms did a good job organizing the defense, but it’s clear that the players will need more time to settle in.
The game ended in the 76th minute when Southside scored their eighth goal.
Catholic High will participate in the Central Lafourche tournament over the weekend, facing off against Mandeville in their opening game.
H.L. Bourgeois 8, Westgate 0
Westgate also lost their opening game of the season, dropping to H.L. Bourgeois at home on Wednesday.
Head coach Katelyn Marceaux is in her first season with the Lady Tigers, taking over a team that went 0-14 last season and only scored two goals.
Westgate returned several players this season, but it’s clear that they will need a lot more work before they will be able to compete with the other teams in the area.
The game ended at halftime.
Westgate will host Opelousas on Saturday as the Lady Tigers look to benefit from an early win this season.