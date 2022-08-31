Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

New Iberia football fans had to wait an extra week to see the area’s most anticipated matchup of the 2022 football season.

New Iberia Senior High and Westgate High School skipped the Iberia Parish Sugarcane Jamboree this year, preferring to face each other when the score really mattered, in Week 1 of the regular season.



Tags