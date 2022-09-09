New Iberia Senior High NISH to add three in hall of fame By MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Sep 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Iberia Senior High School will add three new members to the NISH Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday ahead of their home football contest against Sam Houston.The three new inductees, Joanette Batiste Boutte, Rosalind “Pistol” Polk and Dr. Dell Smith, each played an important part in establishing the success of NISH’s female sports teams.The induction ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and all are invited to attend.Accomplishments for each of the honorees is listed below, courtesy of NISH Athletic Director Jim Picheloup.Joanette Batiste Boutte Buy Now Submitted NISH – 1972 — 1975• Dual-Sports Athlete• Basketball – All-State Team 1974 & 1975• Volleyball – Outstanding Spiker 1973• LSU – 1975-1980• First African-American Dual-Sports Athlete (Volleyball & Basketball)• Basketball – 3-Year Letterman• (4th) All-Time Career Rebounds (1017)• (2nd) All-Time Average Rebounds /Season• Rebound Leader 1975-76 (402)• Averaged 9.2 PPG and 7.8 RPG (Senior Year)• Drafted to the WNBA as a Junior• Volleyball – 2-Year Letterman• LAIAW All-State Team 1976, 1977, 1978• LAIAW MVP 1976, 1977, 1978• Senior Year played varsity volleyball with sister Mary Batiste Davis• WPBL/WNBA — Women’s Professional Basketball League• 1979 Drafted to WNBA – Dallas Diamonds (Dallas, TX)• 1980 Selected by WPBL – California Breeze (Los Angeles, CA)• 1981 WNBA – Dallas Diamonds• Professional Educator – East Baton Rouge Parish Teacher of the Year• CARC – Award for Excellence in the Field of Reading• Louisiana Distinguished Educator• National Consultant – Panasonic Foundation• SE Region, Program Coordinator – “Math A Way of Thinking”• LSU Writing Project ConsultantRosalind “Pistol” Polk Submitted NISH: 1977 — 1980• Three- time all-district• State MVP senior year• Miss Basketball (MVP state all-star game)• Member of 1980 State Championship team• College: Stephen F. Austin State University• Ranked nationally in steals TAIAW all-state squad• Recorded a quadruple-double game in 1982-83 season (20 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 steals)• Member of Gold Medalist South squad at National Sports Festival in Syracuse, NY (summer 1981)• Represented US for Bolivia’s Olympic Anniversary in Bolivia, South America, along with University of Texas Players (summer 1982)• Invited to participate in the 1984 US Olympic trials• Participated in NCAA National TournamentDr. Dell Smith Submitted Volleyball Head Coach, Basketball Head Coach• 1969 LHSAA State Volleyball Champions at NISH as Head Coach• Organized and administered the athletic program for girls at NISH• Started Girls Basketball, Softball, Track and Volleyball teams at NISH• Created a pep squad known as “The JACKETTES” with 80 girls that danced and twirled yellow and black flags to prerecorded music.• Bachelor of Science Degree (USL) University of Louisiana Lafayette (Health, Physical Education and Mathematics Majors) 1962• Masters of Education (USL) University of Louisiana (Adm. & Sup.) 1968• Educational Specialist (USL) University of Louisiana 1972• Doctorate of Education (LSU) (Physiology of Exercise) 1977• Began teaching and coaching career in 1962-63 when hired by Coach Faize Mahfouz.• Retired from Education after 53 Years of service in the State Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Volleyball Team Sport Year Mvp Varsity Member Started Girls Basketball Linguistics African-american Dual-sports Athlete Drafted Retired Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 