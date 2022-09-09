Purchase Access

New Iberia Senior High School will add three new members to the NISH Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday ahead of their home football contest against Sam Houston.

The three new inductees, Joanette Batiste Boutte, Rosalind “Pistol” Polk and Dr. Dell Smith, each played an important part in establishing the success of NISH’s female sports teams.

Joanette Batiste Boutte
Rosalind Pistol Polk
Dr. Dell Smith


