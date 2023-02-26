The New Iberia Senior High softball team kicked off the year with three impressive wins to set the tone for the upcoming season.

A tight 12-11 victory over Teurlings Catholic in the season opener was followed up by another close win over Catholic High. The Lady Jackets then decided to blow the doors off when they faced district rival Comeaux, defeating the Lady Spartans 22-0 before heading into the STM Grandslam Tournament held at Broussard’s St. Julien Park.



